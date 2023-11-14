NLC Strike Records Zero Compliance In Sokoto

The Nationwide Industrial strike embarked on by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has recorded zero compliance in Sokoto State.

Our correspondent who monitored the exercise in the state reports that state and federal government civil servants were sighted in their respective places of work discharging their daily routine as early as 7.30 am on Tuesday.

All financial institutions in the state and other private organisations were seen in their respective offices conducting their official duties.

Further gathered that both private and public hospitals in addition to markets and other business outfits remain functioning and conduct their business as usual.

The state NLC secretary Comrade Hamisu Yanduna while speaking to journalists said the state Secretariat received late information from the national headquarters on the commencement of the strike action.

He said Wednesday would be the day the state Secretariat would ensure total compliance throughout the state,” we will ensure that all secretariats in the state are closed.

“We will go round the state to ensure enforcement of the strike by public and other private organizations in the state” adding that the NLC pledged adapt modalities to impose the full compliance on the second day of the strike on Wednesday.