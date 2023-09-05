NLC Strike: Poor Compliance In Ekiti As Workers Report To Duty

In defiance of the two-day nationwide strike action directed by the National body of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the majority of workers in Ekiti State reported to their various duties.

Banks operating in the state, however, complied with the strike action as all the banks visited by our Correspondent in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital were under lock and key.

The NLC said the strike is a reaction to the consequence of fuel subsidy removal which had caused hardship on Nigerians and subsequent refusal of the government to meet the demands of the workers and the plight of Nigerians

Business activities in the state capital went normal with markets, hospitals and others open for businesses.

A visit to the Old Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti indicated that civil servants of Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, and Judiciary Staff Workers at Ekiti State Customary Court of Appeal were on duty for normal activities.

At the popular King’s Market in Ado-Ekiti, all businesses including motor parks were fully opened, with residents going about their normal business.

The State NLC Chairman, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde while monitoring the level of compliance in both public and private institutions said the union would call them to order and do the needful.

The Chairman said after the subsidy removal, the federal government had failed to increase the salaries of workers and reduce the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) as promised.

“This strike is not unconnected with the lackadaisical attitude of the federal government over fuel subsidy removal where nothing has been done to cushion the effects of its hardship.

“Many can’t pay hospital bills, Transport fare is alarming. FG had promised to intervene in the form of increment in salaries, giving out CNG buses but nothing has been done.

“This warning strike is to inform the government that it will not be business as usual”, the NLC Chairman declared.