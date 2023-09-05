NLC Strike: Partial Compliance In Osun As TUC Shun Action

There was a partial compliance of the warning strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun State.

While commercial banks in the state capital opened for business and government workers also reported for work some affiliates of the NLC were able to ensure compliance with the union directive.

New Telegraph correspondent in Osogbo, who visited some of the NLC affiliates, government ministries and parastatal agencies on Tuesday, observed that some of the offices were under locks.

Recall that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, had called for a warning strike following the continuous economic hardship, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

Meanwhile, some workers were seen at the State Government Secretariat, Abere in various offices, but the NLC Caretaker Chairman, Modupe Oyedele said those workers were members of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, who have decided not to join the warning strike.

“There is strict compliance to the warning strike under the umbrella of NLC, all the affiliate unions joined the strike.

“Our demand is about the hike over the PMS which is making the lives of Nigerians to be somehow difficult due to the removal of subsidy. Another one is the interference of FG in the NURTW crisis whereby the national secretariat of the body was taken over.

“There are some union affiliates that are not under NLC, they did not join, and TUC did not join.

“All the local government areas workers joined the strike. Every workforce under the NLC is in full compliance with the strike action”, she said.

However, New Telegraph observed that the entrance gate of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, was shut and workers were denied access to the premises.

Addressing newsmen at the TCN entrance, Vice President, West, National Union of Electricity Employee, Comrade Sodiq Adewale, said the union complied totally with the strike directive.

“We are part of the strike and we are critical stakeholders as far as NLC is concerned.

“Presently, in compliance with the NLC directive, we are mandated to embark on a warning strike which started today and will continue tomorrow. As you can see, the whole place is under lock. Nobody is coming in and as time goes on, we are going to be reviewing our activities at the level of our actions”.