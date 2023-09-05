NLC Strike: Labour Leaders Chase Defiant Workers Out Of Office In Ekiti

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ekiti State on Tuesday took action against workers who failed to join the national strike against fuel subsidy removal.

While monitoring the compliance in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti, the labour leaders were seen asking the concerned workers to close for work and go home.

The two-day warning strike which began today as directed by the NLC would end on Wednesday.

Reacting to the latest development, NLC Chairman in the State, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde said “It became imperative for the union to embark on the monitoring exercise to ensure strict compliance by workers in the state.”

He said, “Workers were expected to obey the directive of the national Secretariat so as to put the government on its toes to do the right thing.”