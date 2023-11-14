NLC Strike: Kogi Civil Servants, Banks Observe Industrial Action

Kogi State civil servants on Tuesday complied with the directive of the National leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), ordering all workers to proceed on a nationwide strike over the brutalization of the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajearo in Imo State.

New Telegraph State correspondent observed that the Kogi State Secretariat along Zone 8 road showed no worker turned up for work, the only persons at work were security personnel at the premises.

Some workers who came to the office at Lokoja left early because of the news that NLC and TUC have declared an indefinite nationwide strike over the untold hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government and the alleged maltreatment of Ajaero.

Also, our correspondent paid a visit to one of the new-generation banks whose doors were firmly closed with only the security personnel seen on duty.

The state Chairman of NLC, Comrade Gabriel Amari, said from Wednesday (tomorrow) all banks would be shut.

“As for health institutions, we are expecting all patients to be discharged latest tonight and the hospitals will fully comply by Wednesday,” Amari said.