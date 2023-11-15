NLC Strike: BUK Suspends Academic Activities Indefinitely

In solidarity with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) nationwide strike, the management of Bayero University, Kano State, has announced the suspension of the ongoing 2022/2023 First semester undergraduate examinations and all other academic activities until further notice.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Registrar of the university, Mrs Amina Abdullahi and made available to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday night.

In the statement sighted by New Telegraph, the university said the suspension of all academic activities followed the nationwide strike embarked upon by NLC and TUC and a subsequent decision by the university unions to join the strike.

The statement, however, advised all students to remain calm and await further directives from the management.

READ ALSO:

“It should be noted that the ongoing examinations are halfway through and as soon as the strike is over, the examinations will continue.”

The Academic Staff Union of Universities on Monday night, directed all zonal coordinators and chairpersons of the union to join the nationwide strike in line with the directive from the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

According to a letter signed by ASUU’s National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said, “The Nigeria Labour Congress at a Joint National Executive Council of NLC and TUC directed all affiliate unions to commence withdrawal of services with effect from midnight today November 13, 2023.

“As an affiliate of NLC, all members of our union are hereby directed to join this action of NLC to protect the interest of Nigerian workers and the leadership of the union.

“Zonal coordinators and branch chairpersons should immediately mobilise our members to participate in the action. A people united, cannot be defeated.”