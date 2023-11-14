NLC Strike: AE-FUNAI ASUU Sets Up Monitoring Committee

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State has set up a monitoring committee to ensure total compliance to the industrial action embarked upon by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The 7-man committee headed is by a member of the executive council of the union to ensure total compliance with the national directive on the strike.

The branch ASUU Chairperson, Comrade Louis Omenyi, announced this at the end of the emergency executive council meeting of the branch held in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

He said the National Executive Council approved ASUU’s participation in the strike because of the credibility of the present NLC leadership.

He reminded members that the strike is total, comprehensive and indefinite, adding that as long as the strike lasts, there would be no teaching, faculty/departmental board meetings or any other statutory meeting involving ASUU FUNAI members.

The Chairperson stressed that violators of this action would be sanctioned in accordance with the constitution.