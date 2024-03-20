NLC Storms LP Secretariat Demands Abure’s Removal As Chairman

…as NLC Political Commission resolves to recover, reposition party

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, took over the premises of the national secretariat of the Labour Party (LP) in Abuja to protest the party’s national convention slated for the end of this month.

This protest is coming a few days after the NLC Political Commission declared the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, unfit for the job. The Commission asked Abure to step down and allow a caretaker committee to conduct its national convention on the ground he was planning to conduct a secret convention without the input of critical stakeholders.

Abure was also accused of running the party as a “sole administrator,” embezzlement of N3.5 billion realised from the sale of nomination forms and donations

The union members led by the acting Chairman of the Political Commission of the Congress, Theophilus Ndubuaku to picket the party’s headquarters, noted that the planned convention was scheduled to be held at Umuahia, the Abia State capital on March 27, with an intent to be re-elected Abure as the sole administrator of the Labour Party.

Although no official of the party was sighted at the labour party’s headquarters, the labour leaders occupied the premises chanting songs against Abure, while officers and men of the Nigeria police force were on alert to avoid any case of vandalization.

Chairman, NLC Political Commission Comrade Titus Amba and Secretary, of NLC Political Commission, Comrade Chris Uyot, noted that Nigerian workers and people do not have time for Abure’s tantrums, describing him as “a drowning political wannabe.”

While noting that Abure violated a court judgement and INEC-supervised terms of settlement that mandates an all-inclusive national convention of the Labour Party several times, the Commission insisted there was an urgent need to recover and reposition the party for the benefit of patriotic and sincere politicians committed to making impact in the lives of workers and Nigerians in general.

The Commission said: “While Mr Julius Abure seeks to evade the fundamental issues raised in our last press release where we demanded his immediate resignation for convening a National Convention that he had no sole proprietorship over, we wish to remind him that the Nigeria Labour Congress remains the institutional trustees of the Labour Party.

“This statement of truth is backed by the facts of history, law and court pronouncement. This provides the premise for our demand as a critical stakeholder for Abure’s resignation.

“In the event that Mr Julius Abure has suddenly developed selective amnesia, we wish to remind him, as stated in our last press release, that a 20th March 2018 judgment by Justice Gabriel Kolawole pronounced that the Labour Party is owned by the Nigeria Labour Congress and that an all-inclusive National Convention should be held to right all the wrongs that the likes of Mr Abure have foisted on the Labour Party for some time now.

“We understand the psychological trauma imposed on an impostor when the owners of the house come knocking. It is not our fault that Mr. Julius Abure has consistently demonstrated a lack of respect for court judgements, agreements and more recently contempt for his elders in the labour movement. Clearly, the little coins clanging on the neck of the stray dog appear to have deafened its ears not to hear the hunter’s whistle.

“Nigerian workers and other stakeholders in the Labour Party have resolved that the Labour Party must be fully recovered and repositioned as a political vehicle for the benefit of sincere and patriotic politicians who are committed to making a genuine impact in the lives of ordinary Nigerians. Nothing will change that. Not a thousand vituperations from a drowning wannabe ‘Politrickster’ who has lost the confidence of most of the critical stakeholders in the Labour Party. Nigerian workers have and will always take back whatever is legitimately ours, especially with the law behind us.

“We advise Mr Julius Abure to make peace with his conscience as his response to our last press release depicts the burden of a troubled soul. His constant reference to his assumed powers to unilaterally convene a National Convention while conveniently deleting the word ‘inclusive’ establishes the fact of his deceit and duplicity. He knows that what the court judgement mandated was an ‘inclusive’ national convention.

“He knows that the follow-up agreement he signed with Organised Labour in 2022 demanded an all-inclusive National Convention of which various stakeholders would collectively develop the Convention details in terms of itinerary, agenda and process. Right now, all that Mr. Abure is doing is to circumvent this important process that is necessary to strengthen the Labour Party to challenge the sleuth of poor governance.”

The NLC Political Commission further stated, “The emergence of Mr Julius Abure and his ilk is alien to the Labour Party’s Constitution. Mr. Abure should tell the world which national convention produced him. His poor grasp of party processes as shown in his uncouth response to the caution by the Labour Party’s House of Representatives Caucus to follow due process in planning the party’s convention clearly situates him as a sponsored agent bent on destroying the Labour Party.

“Workers who are not shareholders in the looting bazar by a few national officers of the Labour Party are not in any mood to exchange words with him. All that interests Nigerian workers is that the Labour Party should be repositioned to deal with the myriad of governance issues rooted in broken politics that have obstructed our quest for decent work and a dignified life.

“The NLC Political Commission as the midwife of the Labour Party will not jettison this mandate placed on our shoulders by Nigerian workers. Not even a thousand and one lies, blackmail, divide and rule antics, name dropping and grandstanding by the ilk of Mr. Julius Abure bother us.

“We, therefore, call on all workers, leaders and members of the Labour Party to continue to openly identify with this collective strive to recover, reconstruct and reposition the Labour Party as the ideologically primed political vehicle for the emancipation of Nigerian workers and people from the terrible governance of the past four decades. We will prevail!”