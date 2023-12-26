NLC, SOSG Sign MoU On Contributory Health Scheme

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Sokoto State Chapter has signed a memorandum of Understanding with the Sokoto State Government on the proposed state Contributory Health Scheme for the benefit of workers and their families.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Sokoto State Chapter, Comrade Aliyu Umar Jungle disclosed this shortly after the signing of the agreement between the NLC and State Government officials.

He said the signing of the memorandum would assist civil servants and their families in the state to achieve the health benefits of the scheme when it commences operation.

Comrade Jungle explained that based on the signed Memorandum civil servants in the state are to contribute 4 per cent of their salaries for the takeoff of the scheme while the government would inject N100 million.

Umar Jungle further said civil servants on grade level 1 to 6 would contribute N1000 while grade level 7 and above would contribute N1500 monthly.

” We will visit Clinics and Hospitals to monitor the exercise when the scheme takes effect with a view to ensure that, justice is done to workers who are the stakeholders in the scheme”, the chairman added.

” We will not accept any shortcomings from any health personnel saddled with the responsibility of operating the scheme in any of the state designated hospitals or Clinic”.

The Health Care Contributory scheme is expected to commence in January 2024 when the state government completes arrangements and other documentation for its hitch-free takeoff.