NLC Shuts Down Offices In C’River

Government offices in Cross River State were on Tuesday locked in strict compliance with the directive of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on a two-day warning strike.

The two-day sit-at-home directive scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6 was decided by the National Executive Council, (NEC) of the union on Thursday, Aug. 31.

NLC embarked on the strike to inform President Bola Tinubu of the difficulties faced by Nigerians since the withdrawal of the subsidy and the need to increase the salaries of civil servants in the country to cushion the effect of the subsidy.

Speaking to Journalists in Calabar while monitoring the compliance, Comrade Lawrence Achuta, Vice Chairman of NLC in Cross River said the directive was for workers to stay at home on Tuesday and Wednesday and the workers complied.

Achuta added that they also sent out a task force team that went around the state to ensure strict compliance with the directive from the national body.

Similarly, in an interview with Dr. MacFarlane Ejah, the Executive Director International Training, Research and Advocacy Project (ITRAP) said there was no better time for organised labour to embark on the warning strike.

According to Ejah, the present administration in the nation was getting close to its 100 days in office and there was no clear framework showing where it was taking the nation to.

“NLC has a bulk of the people who are suffering and many of them, as we speak, are falling into abject poverty due to some of the policies of the present government.

“So, I think the warning strike by labour is apt and timely because it now looks like the government is taking the people for granted.

“During the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA) Conference, the president talked about increasing the salaries of judges, this is good but not the solution to the challenges the nation was presently grappling with,” he said.

He added that until we looked at the social factors that were affecting activities in the country to ensure that things did not work the way they were working, increasing salaries would still be a problem.