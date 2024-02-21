NLC Replies DSS, Says We’ll Never Do Anything To Compromise Nigeria’s Sovereignty, Security

…accuse DSS of blackmail

…questions delayed arrest of alleged planned protest saboteurs

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said it would never engage in any activity to compromise the country’s sovereignty or security, neither would it allow the Department of State Security (DSS) to blackmail or lie against Congress to forestall its planned protest.

Recall that the NLC has declared a two-day nationwide protest if at the end of the 14-day ultimatum earlier issued, the federal government still fails to implement all agreements signed on October 2, 2023, with the union.

However, the DSS had advised the NLC not to proceed with its planned protest over the unprecedented high cost of living in the country, as some “elements” were planning to hijack the process.

But President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero on Wednesday criticised the DSS for failing to channel its energy towards securing the arrest of the alleged planned protest saboteurs if there were any.

He said: “We are concerned by the unsolicited advice of the Department of State Security to shelve our planned protest against the unprecedented high cost of living in spite of the indescribable suffering in the land, spiralling inflation, deepening poverty and the Naira at an exchange rate of N1,900 to the US Dollar.

“According to the Service, the planned protest should be shelved “in the interest of peace and public order”, pre-supposing that the action is intended to be violent and disruptive even when we have a history of peaceful protests.

“More worrying is the new role the Service has assigned to itself, the chief spokesperson of the government. According to the Service, “It is common knowledge that all levels of Government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given a benefit of the doubt, So far, appropriate authorities are working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to address the current difficulties”.

“We are equally worried that although the “Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence”, and yet have not executed the arrest of these elements.

“We are equally intrigued by the innuendos of the Service, their philosophy of “peace” and wild allegations and we want to reassure them that no one loves this country more than us and on our honour, we would never do anything that will compromise its sovereignty or security.

“Having said this, we would not have ourselves blackmailed or lied against by the Service. Our protest is a peaceful one against the unpardonable cost of living of which the unserviced personnel of the Service are also victims. We cannot fold our hands and pretend all is well. That will be a grievous conspiracy that history will not forgive.”