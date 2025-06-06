NLC Recommends Measures To Prevent Future Flood Disasters

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress has recommended several measures Federal and state governments can undertake to prevent future flood disasters in the country.

Pained by the flood in Mokwa, Niger State which led to the loss of over 150 lives with over 250 receiving treatments, destruction of properties and displacement of an entire community, Congress regretted that despite being divinely spared from natural disasters, Nigerians were the most imperilled in the world.

A statement signed by NLC’s Acting President, Comrade Audu Amba on Friday in Abuja, regretted that Nigeria appears not to have learn’t any lesson from previous floodings occasioned by old mistakes of poor management of water releases from dams such as Lagdo in Cameroon, shabby maintenance of Nigerian dams, and a complacent drainage system.

He said: “We are heart-broken by the devastating flood disaster that recently tore through Mokwa town in Niger State literally wiping out an entire community. At the last count, over 150 bodies had been recovered , 250 receiving treatment and scores unaccounted for. Needless to say buildings, livestock, foodstuffs and other valuables were all washed away.

“This is a tragedy of monumental proportions and our hearts are heavy not only for the tragic losses but knowing full well that nothing significant may be done to avert another tragedy making Nigerians the most imperilled in the world even as God has been overtly kind to us (no volcanoes, no monsoons, no earth quakes etc).

“We dare say it is not enough to ask people to relocate to higher or safer grounds in light of comparative deficit of means of survival in those grounds. The government must be seen to be proactive in risk-mapping, especially in vulnerable communities as well as step up its reaction time.”

He added, “Not a few environmental experts have linked the Mokwa flood to the poor drainage infrastructure in Mokwa town. Since Mokwa is situated in a flood-prone location, it necessitates that extra measures be put in place to channel rainwater and occasional discharges from nearby dams into surrounding water bodies in order to minimise devastation to human lives, the built-up environment and properties.

“This requires conscious efforts by the government to build large storm drains, which must be properly covered to prevent siltation and refuse dumping by irresponsible persons.

“It is unfortunate that when disasters like the Mokwa flooding happen, it is the poor people and workers who are in the frontline of the impact. This is because climate change is a workplace reality as workers and their communities are in the direct line of fire when climate impacts hit.

“While we appreciate the relative quick intervention of the Federal and Niger State Governments in condoling and assisting the victims of the Mokwa flooding with relief materials, we demand that in the future robust steps be taken to ensure that such a disaster is prevented or mitigated.

“Those steps include periodic structural audit and maintenance of existing dams in the country, the building of catchment dams near big dams as Lagdo dam. For instance, the construction of the proposed twin catchment dams in Dasin village, Fufore, Adamawa State, must be lifted from the drawing table to the construction site.

“Governments at all levels should also improve on natural disaster risk forecasting, warning and evacuation processes.

“The Occupational Safety and Health procedures in public and private workplaces and business spaces must be improved to enable workers and citizens overcome relocation inertia before or after natural disasters strike.”

Amba who reminded government and Nigerians they have a role in mitigating the disastrous effects of Climate change, said every Nigerian life counts and must be accounted for through diligent undertaking of the duty of care by the state.

“While we believe that necessary lessons may have been learnt from the Mokwa flood disaster to prevent recurrence, the biggest lesson to learn is that climate change is here and we all have a role to play in mitigating its source, adapting to its impact and building necessary resilience for survival.

“At the level of governance, it is important to note that ecological fund should not be seen as slush fund for settling compatriots in crime but should be deployed to our ecological needs.”

