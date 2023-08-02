NLC Protesters Take Down National Assembly Gate

Following the ongoing nationwide protest of the National Labour Congress (NLC) to press home their grievances over the removal of fuel subsidy without immediate palliative to cushion the effect of the move, the labour union on Wednesday pulled down the gate of the National Assembly in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the protesters asked the security guards stationed at the legislative building to open the gates so that the angry workers could express their frustration but they declined which led to the pulling down of the gate.

The protesters were, however, led by the leaders of the Organised Labour, Joe Ajaero of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress.

After the security personnel disobeyed, enraged protestors tore down the gates and poured into the assembly complex to express their rage.

