NLC Protest Unnecessary, Mere Distraction – Minister

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has criticized the recent nationwide protest led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), saying it is unnecessary and a mere distraction from the country’s economic challenges.

Kennedy-Ohanenye who spoke on Monday at a press conference in Abuja emphasized the need for constructive approaches to address the nation’s issues rather than resorting to protests or industrial actions.

“Protesting achieves little,” the minister stated, adding, “It’s just a distraction for the Federal Government. What we need are concrete actions with tangible results.”

Kennedy-Ohanenye highlighted upcoming initiatives aimed at empowering Nigerian women, including the launch of “PBAT Cares for Nigerian Women” by President Bola Tinubu on March 7. Additionally, she announced the establishment of the “Integrity Brigade,” a body dedicated to ensuring transparency in the use of funds allocated to women and children by non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

READ ALSO:

Under the Integrity Brigade’s oversight, Kennedy-Ohanenye affirmed that resources intended for women’s and children’s welfare would be utilized appropriately. Furthermore, she disclosed the endorsement of a mobile court by the president to address minor cases of violence against women and children swiftly.

She concluded by stressing the importance of maintaining focus on the government’s mandate of delivering effective governance to the citizens, underscoring the role of the Integrity Brigade in safeguarding against distractions.

Kennedy-Ohanenye’s remarks highlight a commitment to proactive solutions and efficient resource management, signalling a shift towards a more results-oriented approach in addressing societal challenges.