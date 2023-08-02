NLC Protest: Plateau Witness Massive Turnout As Labour Hold Protests Amidst Tight Security

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) hit the streets of Jos, the Plateau State Capital, on Wednesday to protest the hike in petrol prices amid tight security.

The protest, directed by the national secretariat of the NLC, was also against the increase in school fees in Federal Government-owned schools and the general economic hardship in the nation.

The Plateau protest, which was generally peaceful, commenced at Secretariat Junction and later proceeded to the state secretariat gate and was attended by thousands of workers drawn from different units that make up NLC and TUC.

Addressing the press during the protest, the NLC Chairman Plateau State, Comrade Eugenee Manji said that the protest was in solidarity with the National body which called for national action because of the poor policies of the government and the harsh economic situation of the country.

Comrade Eugene called on the government to look into the recent hike in petrol prices which may still be on the increase and called for immediate fixing of the refineries. he states that Government should listen to the plight of the masses of Nigeria.

Manji said that some Nigerians could barely feed their families because of the harsh economic situation.

“I wonder how many parents will be able to pay their children’s school fees in September? The increase in fuel from N195 to N617 has affected every sector of the economy.

“We are not antagonising government but we are suffocating under the current economic challenges. Before you remove subsidy, fix our refineries and stop importing refined petroleum and ensure that every transaction concerning petroleum is done in our local currency (Naira and Kobo),” he stated.

The chairman appealed to the government to listen to the plight of the masses of the country and rescind its decision.

Also speaking, the TUC Chairman Plateau State, Comrade Kenneth Shammah, stated that it was commendable that organized Labour has put out its demands and further suggested several solutions to the government that will help alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

“They said let the Poor breath, but how can the poor breath with the difficult policies that they put in place, we have provided a very simple template for government because as Nigerian workers, we know the system, we understand the system”. Comrade Kenneth stated.

National Vice President, of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Prof. Chris Piwuna said that ASUU has always stood for students and the Nigerian public.

Piwuna urged the government and indeed the ruling class to think and listen to the cries of the masses.

“There are taxes everywhere, electricity tariffs have gone up and the cost of food skyrocketed. In just two months, the price of petrol has gone up by over 300 per cent.

“Our leaders should listen, fix our refineries and go back to the resolutions reached between the Federal Government and the NLC on subsidy removal. They should also pay university staff their eight months outstanding salaries,”.

The State Secretariat premises in Jos Plateau state was under tight security as men of the Nigeria Police Force were in their vehicles monitoring the exercise to ensure the protest did not turn violent.

Banks, government offices, and some shops complied with the NLC directive as they remained locked in solidarity.

There was a traffic gridlock around the city even as bank customers were disappointed.

The protesting NLC members complained that whatever they receive as salaries have been wiped away by economic inflation.

As of the time of filling this report, there were indications that the strike and protest will continue on Thursday 3rd August pending further directives.