NLC Protest: Omokri Suggests Ways To End Economic Hardship

Following the ongoing nationwide protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Reno Omokri, a prominent member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a presidential aide has provided solutions on how to eradicate the high cost of living and economic hardship.

Omokri who criticised the NLC nationwide demonstration asserted that the protest would not alter the state of the economy.

NEW TELEGRAPH recalls that the two-day statewide protest that the Labour union had earlier called for began on Tuesday in Abuja, Lagos, and other cities around the nation.

The demonstrators are calling for rapid government action to address the nation’s escalating economic problems.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the development, the human rights activist said that in order to stimulate the economy, the 36 state governors ought to follow the federal government’s lead and give state employees wage awards.

Taking to his verified X page, he wrote, “It is counterintuitive to protest in demand of an end to economic hardship.

“Where has such a protest worked? Economic hardship responds to economic policies, not to protests. You protest against injustice. You work against economic hardship. Not vice versa. If you want your hardship to end, do two things.

“First, ask your state government to pay you a wage award, support the way the Federal Government is paying federal workers ₦35,000 in addition to their salaries. After all, states are now getting 69% more federal allocation since the removal of fuel subsidies, and their wage bills have not increased.

“Then, secondly, #GrowNairaBuyNaija. I am looking at the clothes the protesters are wearing. Women with Brazilian hair. Men with imported shirts and shoes. Your clothes are part of the reason you are suffering.”