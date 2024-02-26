NLC Protest: FG In Crucial Meeting With Organized Labour

The officials of the Federal Government is currently in a crucial meeting with the organized Labour over the impending protests against hardship schedule to commence on Tuesday, February 27.

The meeting holding in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation had in attendance the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Minister of State for Labour, Hon. Nkiru Onyejeicha; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Filasade Yemi-Esan, President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero and his team and the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Felix Osifo.

The meeting is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

But the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had said that there was no reason for the protest because the government had responded to the fifteen agreements it entered into with the organized labour last year.

Details later…