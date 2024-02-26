NLC Protest: Ex-Delta SSG Urges Nigerians To Have Patience For Tinubu

Former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has advised Nigerians to have patience with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In an interview with New Telegraph, Comrade Macaulay said Nigerians should give the government one or two years to turn around the country’s economy.

He said: “I know the whole country is tensed up and nobody is happy with the way things are but then we must not lose our sense of history.

“I have always given examples that even this place we are having this interview, some years ago it was not like this and to bring it to this level it was destroyed, and almost 80 per cent of it was broken down and rebuilt again.

“During that period people were inconvenienced but it is a sacrifice we all need to make. This government is seven months old; let us give this government one or two years to see what they can do. And you know that these naira issues and insecurity were already there before this government.

“I will ask the economic team to sit tight and galvanize all opinions across party politics and anybody who can give us an answer should be allowed to give us an answer. But I also feel that it is too early to begin to call for a change of government and to begin to organize protests everywhere because that will not give us the answer.

“We need collaboration now. The good thing about democracy is that the fact that you are in Party B does not stop you from giving ideas to Party A.

So, if Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar have better ideas let them sit down with Tinubu and offer their ideas because Nigeria belongs to all of us.

“Calling for ma military rule like some people have said, for me, is the worst thing anybody could call for because we can’t go backward. Organizing protests every day is even bad because those protests would not give us the results.

“For anything that doesn’t give you value, you don’t need to take it. So, this protest will not take us anywhere instead, let us begin to sit down and talk.”