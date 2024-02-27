NLC Protest: Abia Vows To Continue Until Govt Addresses Hardship

The Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday joined its national Secretariat and other chapters across the country to protest the hardship in the country.

Led by the State chairman of NLC, Comrade Ogbonnaya Okoro, the union members, escorted by policemen, marched from their Aba Road Secretariat to the Government House Umuahia to register their protest.

Comrade Okoro called on the government to address the demands of the Union for industrial harmony and peace. He said the hardship was unbearable and needed to be urgently addressed. He said what they were doing was in line with the directive of the national Secretariat saying it was happening simultaneously in the 36 States and FCT.

The State NLC chairman said they were advised to hold the protest within their state headquarters facility, which would serve as a veritable platform to drive home their message.

However, a widow fainted under the intense sun and was revived by her colleagues. After marching a distance of over a kilometre, the woman collapsed, evidence that the hardship was real.

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, whose salaries were recently paid by the Federal Government also joined the protest.

Speaking, ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said, they had to join the protest because of the government’s failure to implement agreements reached with them in October 2023, following the removal of the fuel subsidy.