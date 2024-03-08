NLC Proposes N709,000, TUC N447,000 As New Minimum Wage

…as Plateau proposes N80,000

As negotiations for a new minimum wage gather momentum, the zonal leadership of the two labor centres has proposed separate figures.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) proposed

N709,000 as the new wage for Nigerian workers, while the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), proposed N447,000

While representatives of the State Governments in the zone: Kwara, Nassarawa, and Niger failed to present a specific figure as their proposed new minimum in their presentations, the Plateau State government proposed a new minimum wage of N60,000, N70,000, and N80,000 for the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee to consider.

The figures were presented at the North Central Zonal public hearing of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (TCNMW) held in Abuja on Thursday.

Also making their contributions, pensioners, represented by the Federal Civil Service Pensioners Union Chairman, Comrade Sunday Omezi, told the zonal chairman of the public hearing, that pensioners were unanimously asking for 85% of whatever figure the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee agrees to pay workers.

While making their presentations, the Kwara State Governor’s Chief of Staff, however, asked the Federal and State governments across the Federation to consider paying workers both in the Federal and state a sustainable minimum wage. The Kwara Governor’s Chief of Staff also called on the Federal Government to review upwardly the allocation State governments receive from the Federal.

Nassarawa State Governor who was represented by the Head of Service of the State, Mrs Abigail Waya, urged the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee to allow her state to renegotiate minimum wage with their workforce, as the economic realities may not encourage the State pay a new minimum wage beyond its financial capability.

However, Niger State Head of Service, said his government was willing to pay any amount fixed by the National Minumum Wage Tripartite Committee as a new minimum wage for workers.

Earlier in his address, the North Central Zonal Public Hearing Chairman, Festus Osifo, said; “the committee is keenly interested in receiving well-researched position recommendations that will aid in making informed decisions.”

Also at the public hearing were the Deputy Governors of Niger and Nassarawa States, a representative of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, the Head of the Civil Service, the Chairman Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage, a representative of the Federal Judicial Service Commission, among others