NLC Proposes N709,000, TUC N447,000 as New Minimum Wage

As negotiations for a new minimum wage gathers momentum, the zonal leadership of the two labour centres have proposed separate figures. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) proposed N709,000 as new wage for Nigerian workers, while the Trade Union Congress (TUC), proposed N447,000. While representatives of state governments in the zone: Kwara, Nasarawa, and Niger failed to present a specific figure as their proposed new minimum in their presentations.

Plateau State Government proposed a new minimum wage of N60,000, N70,000 and N80,000 for the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee to consider. The figures were presented at the North Central Zonal public hearing of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (TCNMW) held in Abuja yesterday. Also making their contributions, pensioners, represented by the Federal Civil Service Pensioners Union Chairman, Comrade Sunday Omezi, told the zonal chairman of the public hearing that pensioners were unanimously asking for 85 per cent of whatever figure the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee agrees to pay workers.

While making their presentations, Kwara State Governor’s chief of staff, how- ever asked the federal and state governments across the federation to consider paying workers both in the federal and states a sustainable minimum wage. The Kwara Governor’s Chief of Staff also called on the Federal Government to review upwardly the allocation state governments receive from the federal. Nasarawa State Governor, who was represented by the Head of Service of the State, Mrs Abigail Waya, urged the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee to allow her state renegotiate minimum wage with their workforce, as the economic realities may not encourage the state pay a new minimum wage beyond its financial capability.

However, Niger State Head of Service said his government was willing to pay any amount fixed by the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee as a new minimum wage for workers. Earlier in his address, the North Central Zonal Public Hearing Chairman, Festus Osifo, said: “The committee is keenly interested in receiving well-researched position recommendations that will aid in making informed de- cisions.” Also at the public hearing were Deputy Governors of Niger and Nasarawa states, representative of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Head of the Civil Service, Chairman, Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage, representative of the Federal Judicial Service Commission, among others.