NLC Pickets LP Secretariat, Demands Abure’s Resignation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday picketed the Abuja national secretariat of the Labour Party (LP) in protest against the party’s national convention slated for the end of this month. This protest came a few days after the NLC Political Commission declared the LP National Chairman Julius Abure unfit for the job.

The commission asked Abure to step down and allow a caretaker committee to conduct its national convention on the grounds he was planning to conduct a secret convention without the input of critical stakeholders. Abure was also accused of running the party as a “sole administrator”, and allegedly embezzling the N3.5 billion realized from sale of nomination forms and donations.

The Political Commission of the Congress acting Chairman Theophilus Ndubuaku, who led the protest, said the convention scheduled for Umuahia on March 27 was geared towards re-electing Abure as the LP sole administrator. The NLC Political Commission Chairman Titus Amba and Secretary Chris Uyot described Abure as “a drowning political wannabe”.

While noting that Abure violated a court judgement and an INEC-supervised terms of settlement that mandate an all-inclusive national convention several times, the commission insisted there was an urgent need to recover and reposition the party for the benefit of patriotic and sincere politicians committed to making an impact on the lives of workers.

The commission said: “While Mr. Julius Abure seeks to evade the fundamental issues raised in our last press release where we demanded his immediate resignation for convening a national convention that he had no sole proprietorship over, we wish to remind him that the NLC remains the institutional trustees of the LP. “This statement of truth is backed by the fact of history, law and court pronouncement.

“This provides the premise for our demand as a critical stakeholder for Abure’s resignation. “In the event that Mr. Julius Abure has suddenly developed selective amnesia, we wish to remind him, as stated in our last press release, that a 20th March 2018 judgment by Justice Gabriel Kolawole pronounced that the LP is owned by the NLC and that an all-inclusive national convention should be held to right all the wrongs that the likes of Mr. Abure have foisted on the party for some time now.

“We understand the psychological trauma imposed on an impostor when the owners of the house come knocking. “It is not our fault that Mr. Julius Abure has consistently demonstrated a lack of respect for court judgements, agreements and more recently contempt for his elders in the labour movement. “The little coins clanging on the neck of the stray dog appear to have deafened its ears not to hear the hunter’s whistle.

“Workers and other LP stakeholders have resolved that the party must be fully recovered and repositioned as a political vehicle for the benefit of sincere and patriotic politicians who are committed to making a genuine impact in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“Nothing will change that. Not a thousand vituperations from a drowning wannabe ‘poli trickster’ who has lost the confidence of most of the critical stakeholders in the Labour Party. “Nigerian workers have and will always take back whatever is legitimately ours, especially with the law behind us.”