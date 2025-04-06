NLC, NUPSRAW Laud Bukkuyum’s Appointment 

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate, the National Union of Public Service, Reportorial, Secretarial, Data Processor and Allied Workers (NUPSRAW), have applauded the appointment of Sani Abubakar Bukkuyum as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Budget and Planning, Zamfara State.

Prior to his appointment, Bukkuyum served as Chairman of NUPSRAW, an affiliate of the NLC in the State.

Reacting to his appointment, the State chapters of both unions commended Governor Dauda Lawal for appointing a Congress official, describing Bukkuyum as a hardworking and dedicated individual committed to the transformation of the State.

In a statement issued on Sunday, NLC State Chairman, Sani Haliru, expressed confidence in Bukkuyum’s capacity to deliver, assuring the governor of the union’s continued support.

“I assured the Governor that Sani Bukkuyum will deliver in his new assignment as Permanent Secretary,” Haliru said.

“They should have trust in us and the new Permanent Secretary; he is dedicated, loyal, and honest.”

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam represented by the General Manager of CSDA, Umar Nakwada pledged the ministry’s full support for Bukkuyum in his new role.

The State Head of Service, Yakubu Haidara, reiterated Governor Lawal’s commitment to repositioning the civil service for effective state development.

In his goodwill message, NUPSRAW National President, Y.Y. Yashi, praised the governor’s foresight in appointing a union member as Permanent Secretary, citing Bukkuyum’s experience and unwavering dedication to duty.

The Sarkin Bauran Dange and a representative of the Emir of Bukkuyum described Bukkuyum as a “complete gentleman” who is following in the exemplary footsteps of his late father.

