NLC, NULGE Rebut False Report On Sokoto Minimum Wage

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Sokoto State has strongly refuted a report claiming that the State has not implemented the new ₦70,000 minimum wage.

The NLC, alongside the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), described the report as “misleading and completely untrue.”

At a joint press conference, Sokoto State NLC Chairman, Aliyu Abdullahi Jangale, and NULGE State President, Ibrahim Abubakar Giro, categorically dismissed the claim attributed to the National President of NULGE, Ali Haruna Kankara, who reportedly listed Sokoto among the states yet to implement the new wage.

“To set the record straight, Sokoto State was the first in the entire federation to fully implement the ₦70,000 minimum wage. This began as far back as January this year,” Jangale said.

“Workers across all levels: State, Local government, and LGEAs are already receiving the new wage.”

Jangale expressed disappointment over the misinformation from the national leadership, urging labour leaders to verify facts before making public statements.

“It’s disheartening to see such a claim coming from our national president. We expected better,” he added.

The NLC Chairman also lauded Governor Ahmed Aliyu, describing him as “the most worker-friendly Governor in Nigeria,” citing the administration’s consistency in prioritizing workers’ welfare.

According to him, beyond implementing the new wage, the State government has taken steps to clean up the payroll system and ensure transparency.

“We were part of the verification committee that fished out ghost workers. This was a key part of preparations before rolling out the new salary structure,” he explained.

Aliyu was also commended for clearing a backlog of gratuities and pensions worth billions of naira, restoring cash allocations to government agencies, and ensuring prompt salary payments.

“Governor Ahmed Aliyu didn’t just comply with President Tinubu’s directive, he led the way. And we’re proud of that,” Jangale emphasized.

The Union leaders further reassured workers that their rights remain a top priority, while also calling on the media to always verify reports that concern the welfare of citizens.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

