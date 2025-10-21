NLC, NANS Partner To Address Challenges In Nigeria’s Education Sector

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have resolved to collaborate in addressing persistent challenges in the education sector that continue to hinder progress and development.

Speaking at a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero and NANS President Mr. Olusola Ladoja expressed concern over the deteriorating state of education and rising insecurity in student hostels, particularly incidents of armed robbery.

They highlighted that technological advancement in the country is closely tied to quality education, with students being the primary beneficiaries of an improved system. The leaders also noted that certain government agencies, including the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC), have fallen short in delivering impactful interventions in education.

Both executives called on the government to honor agreements with education unions and to increase funding for the sector to meet the 26 percent allocation of the national budget recommended by UNESCO.