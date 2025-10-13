NLC Mourns Abiodun Aremu, Describes Him Titan Of Class Struggle

…suspects foul play, demands a thorough investigation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has mourned the passing of veteran labour activist, Comrade Abiodun Aremu, who died after a “brutal” hit-and-run accident in his neighbourhood in Ifo, Ogun State.

President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a statement on Monday, described Aremu, who was fondly called “Aremson,” as a titan of class struggle and a fearless General of the people.

He said: “The NLC and the entire spectrum of the progressive Civil Society in Nigeria are plunged into deep grief and shattering sorrow by the tragic and untimely death of our comrade, teacher, and steadfast General.

“Comrade Aremu was no ordinary man; he was a titan of the class struggle, an organic intellectual of the working people, and an unwavering internationalist whose life was a testament to unalloyed commitment to the cause of the oppressed.

“His entire political life was a seamless fusion of revolutionary theory and concrete praxis, dedicated to the emancipation of the working class and the construction of an egalitarian, socialist society.”

Ajaero noted that Aremu, who was a key architect of the Labour Civil Society Coalition (LASCO) and other vital platforms such as the Joint Action Front (JAF), had played an indispensable role in forging the unity between the organised working class and the broader popular masses.

“He understood that the chains of the Nigerian people could only be broken through a united front against the exploitative capitalist system. He was a true workers’ General who never wavered, never compromised, and never retreated.

“Recognising that the battle for the future is a battle for the minds of the youth, he founded the Amilcar Cabral Institute of Ideological Studies (ACIS).

“This school was his ideological gift to the movement, a crucial apparatus for conscientizing a new generation of revolutionaries, arming them with the tools of scientific socialism and the spirit of internationalist solidarity, as seen in his leadership of the Nigeria Movement for the Liberation of Western Sahara and the Nigerian Movement of Solidarity with Cuba.

“The circumstances of his death, a so-called “hit-and-run,” reek of a sinister pattern, reminiscent of the suspicious death of another valiant comrade, Patrick Naagbanton. ”

The NLC urged both the federal and State governments to carry out an “immediate, transparent, and thorough investigation into this heinous act. We cannot, and will not, accept this as a mere accident. The Nigerian state must dispel the foul odour surrounding his death by apprehending the perpetrator and revealing the full truth. The working class deserves answers.

“As we mourn this colossal loss, we call on all comrades, allies, and all Nigerians who yearn for a better world to converge on Ifo, Ogun State, on Thursday, the 23rd of October, to collectively give our beloved General a befitting, ideological burial.

“The greatest tribute we can pay to this fearless teacher is to immortalise him not just in tears, but in action. We must recommit to the ideals he lived and died for: the relentless struggle against exploitation, the ideological clarity of the left, and the building of a mass movement capable of acquiring power for the people. We also enjoin all to remember and support the family he has left behind, who shared with him the struggle.

“Comrade Abiodun Aremu has joined the pantheon of revolutionary ancestors. His body has fallen, but his ideas and zeal are invincible. The Nigerian masses will miss him! Nigerian workers will remember him! NLC mourns his exit! Who will join us at the barricades! Let the Cadre arise and bear aloft the flag of passionate struggle which he embodied!

“The Struggle Continues! Until the Liberation of the Working Class is complete!”