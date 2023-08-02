NLC Members Begin Protest In Lagos (Photos)

The members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Lagos State on Wednesday commenced the planned protest over the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) otherwise called fuel.

They kicked off the protest from Under-Bridge, Ikeja, Lagos, and currently are marching to Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, to present their grievances to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who they expect will receive them.

The union members chanted solidarity songs and carried placards with different inscriptions: Some of them are: ‘Stop the looting. Tax the rich and subsidize the poor.’ ‘Reverse harsh policies.’ ‘Nigerians are suffering.’

The protest is in compliance with the directive of the national leadership of the NLC led by Comrade Joe Ajaero.