NLC Meets ASUU, ASUP, Others Over Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has begun a meeting with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANP) over the ongoing strike in universities.

The meeting, which is currently holding at the NLC national headquarters in Abuja, is also discussing other concerns raised by workers in tertiary institutions nationwide.

New Telegraph recalls that ASUU National President Professor Chris Piwuna announced the strike at a press briefing at the University of Abuja, following the expiry of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the government on September 28.

The union cited unresolved issues relating to staff welfare, infrastructure, salary arrears, and the implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement.