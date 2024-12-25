Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State Council, has applauded Dangote Refinery for its recent reduction in fuel prices, describing the move as a much-needed economic relief for Nigerians burdened by the high cost of living.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Funmi Sessi, the NLC Chairman for Lagos Council said the Dangote pey refinery’s operations came at a crucial time, providing immediate financial respite.

She expressed optimism that the price cut would significantly ease transportation costs, reduce the prices of goods and services, and bring relief to citizens grappling with economic challenges.

“This adjustment promises to offer much-needed relief for millions of Nigerians who have been grappling with high fuel prices and the rising cost of living.

“In this instance, we want to give credit to Dangote. We also appreciate its timely intervention,” she added.

Sessi further urged the government to encourage more players to enter the oil and gas market, emphasizing the importance of healthy competition.

“The government should encourage Dangote and other players to enter the market as this will foster healthy competition,” she noted.

Additionally, the NLC Lagos Council Chairman highlighted ongoing legislative efforts to strengthen the domestic use of the naira, lamenting the currency’s diminished strength within the West African region.

On the proposed 2025 budget, Sessi expressed hope for economic revival if the Federal Government ensures strict implementation.

“With the budget, there is hope for Nigeria. Especially if the government is strict in its implementation, we will see improvements in security, food production, and other areas,” she concluded.

