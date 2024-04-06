NLC lacks sole claim to LP, Oshiomhole plotting Abure’s fall –Olorunfemi

Crisis recently erupted within the ranks of one of the nation’s major opposition platforms, the Labour Party arising from the recently held national convention where the National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure alongside many of his national executive committee members were returned to office. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, the Deputy National Chairman, Comrade Ayo Olorunfemi took us through the issues generated by the outcome of the event that took place in Abuja. Excerpt:

Were you re-elected back to office in the last controversial convention of your party?

(Cuts in) The national convention of our party is not in any way controversial. It is legitimate and constitutional and I can say that it was well attended by those who were supposed to attend it.

But the parent body of your party, which is the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has distanced itself from the convention, describing it as illegal…

(Cuts in) This is another point of correction. For the avoidance of doubt and to set the records straight, the NLC is not in any way the parent body of the Labour Party, our party is a distinct entity of its own. The fact that individuals from NLC, TUC and even informal workers coming together to form the party doesn’t give the NLC the sole and prescribed ownership of the party. Whether by law or even popular convention, the NLC does not have the sole ownership of the party. You can be excused if you say that the party belongs to the Nigerian workers and it will interest you to note that not all Nigerian workers are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress. The Nigerian workers belong to the NLC, TUC, FIWON. Apart from these bodies, we had several civil society organisations that fought for the enthronement of the current democratic order such as the CDHR who came together to form the Labour Party.

Are you now saying that it is only the NLC who is angry with the conduct of the last convention and that all others are okay with it?

When we are talking about stakeholders in the organised labour movement, you have the NLC and the TUC who sent representatives to attend the convention because of the series of engagements being carried out by the leadership of the TUC. Their (TUC) president sent his representatives.

How would you react to the assertion of the leadership of the NLC that by virtue of its ownership, the certificate of registration of your party is in its (NLC’s) custody?

The certificate of registration of the party got into the custody of the NLC by accident and as a result of conflict. It occurred during the national chairmanship of Chief Dan Nwuanyawu when former governor (Olusegun) Mimiko (of Ondo State) was being hounded by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Mimiko had to leave the party, Nwuanyanwu was angry and he had to take the certificate to the door steps of former president of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba. Mimiko eventually left the party. Luckily for us, we have the certified true copy of the certificate.

What is your reaction to a news report suggesting that members of the Board of Trustees are distancing themselves away from the convention?

The question to ask is; who are the members of the Board of Trustees of the Labour Party? Are you referring to Alhaji Yasin and those who parade themselves as members of the BoT? Many of those who have been mentioned played one role or the other in the election of President Bola Tinubu as APC members. We have Alhaji Yasin as one of the names that were forwarded to the party by the NLC but we all know that he is not a member of the party but a member of the APC. For the records, Yasin was a member of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation in the last election. This was someone who openly declared support for the bid of President Bola Tinubu in Ilorin. This is the NLC that is saying that Comrade Abure should constitute and inaugurate the party’s BoT and that person is one of such personalities that have been nominated to be part of the BoT. This is the reason why the Board had not been inaugurated. We raised an objection but the NLC didn’t rectify the complaint that we raised with regards to the Yasin issue.

The name of the National Chairman of your party, Comrade Abure keeps popping up in conversations with respect to a series of controversies rocking the party; don’t you think that his exit might actually bring peace to the party in the long run? Why will he resign?

Has he committed any offence? What is happening is that some people are asking him to resign from office based on spurious allegations. This is akin to the enemies telling you what to do. Imagine your enemy telling you where to hide during a battle. If you act on the advice of your enemies, then you are about to die. Anyone who has any allegation against him should go to the appropriate quarters to prove it. If you say that he has embezzled money, then show us the account where the fraud was perpetrated? You can’t start accusing people baselessly on air without any iota of proof. If you do that, sensible people who are knowledgeable enough will not flow with you.

Is there any allegation of fraud against him and the leadership of the party?

There is an audited account of the party which has since been sent to INEC and INEC accepted the reports. This is despite the fact that other political parties have not done so except the Labour Party. It will interest you to know that INEC commended the leadership of the Labour Party for this. What else are his traducers expecting him to do to show transparency? They just want him out so that they can take over and take over the soul of the party. Don’t forget that this party rose from the ashes when former Governor Mimiko won election twice and used it to better the lots of the people of Ondo State. He left because Adams Oshiomhole will always seek to control the soul of the NLC. That time, I was not too active in the party but now, we will not allow Oshiomhole to take over the party.

Are you pointedly accusing Senator Adams Oshiomhole of being the brain behind the problem rocking the party?

He is not playing it openly but we can see his hands and his imprimatur everywhere. We can see the roles being played by his people and his numerous supporters since the crisis began. The people fomenting this crisis are his boys. We know him, we know what he can do and we know what he has done in the past. We saw how he frustrated former Governor Mimiko and others out of the party. We told them that it was dangerous to allow Oshimhole to have a field day. We want Mimiko back in our party and after this war, we will bring him back. That was what the party could not do at that time that made Mimiko and others leave the party.

Are you in any way concerned that the current crisis is capable of undermining the success of your party in future elections?

It certainly will not. This is because when you look at the caliber of people that attended the National Convention, you will appreciate that the Labour Party has come to stay in Nigeria. It will only move forward progressively and will never drift back to where it was in the past. It is moving forward and it has become a strong and formidable party. Like I said when you look at the caliber of people that came to the convention. I mean the presence of Governor Alex Otti and his retinue of aides and supporters in Abia State. Members of the House of Representatives from Enugu State were also present at the convention, as were their counterparts from Anambra State. Apart from all these people, all those that were specified in the constitution of our party to attend were all there. We should not bother ourselves with those who willfully decided to stay away but what we are saying is that if these absentees have one issue or the other, they should come forward and state them objectively. To say that there was no form of consultation in the buildup to the convention is somewhat laughable. How can you say that? If you are interested in any position, all you need to do is to come forward and demand such. If your group wants representation in the structure, come forward and your demand will be considered. Is it the national chairman that will be doing that for you? As we speak, we know that many groups have been coming to us after the National Convention to lobby for posts within the structure of the party. We are saying that those that have been left out can still come forward and claim their positions and we will give them to them. The National Convention has given us the power and the latitude to fill up those vacant positions.

What has been the relationship between your party and INEC in the aftermath of the National Convention, would you say that INEC was well represented at the convention?

You see, INEC by virtue of the provision of the Electoral Act, INEC is not duty bound to attend all party conventions because it is an internal programme of the party. The Act says INEC ‘may or may not’ attend the conventions. It is only in the case of primaries to pick party candidates that INEC is duty bound to attend. So, our relationship with INEC is not in any way negative; we informed INEC of the convention appropriately and duly before we did the national convention.

Has there been any form of communication between your party and INEC since the convention took place?

We have sent the reports of the convention to INEC and I know that the reports would have gotten to them.