NLC: Labour Leaders Gather At Unity Fountain For Nationwide Protest

The National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and other labour centre representatives have gathered at Abuja’s Unity Fountain for a “peaceful protest.”

New Telegraph gathered that the officials from various organisations, including Muhammed Ibrahim, National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Academic Staff Union of Universities representatives, and National Union of Road Transport Workers, are currently gathered there to express their displeasure over the rise in fuel prices and the failure of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to change some of the policies that the NLC dubbed “unfriendly” and “anti-poor.”

Over the years, large demonstrations in Abuja have always started around the Unity Fountain in the city centre.

At the location, the #BringBackOurGirls rally that was staged in memory of the schoolgirls abducted from Chibok in Borno State was born.

At the same time, other rallies including the #EndSARS commemoration and #RevolutionNow marches also got started.

The NLC and other protesters were still organising and getting ready for the task at hand as of the time this story was submitted.

Details later…