NLC Issues 7-Day Strike Notice To FG Over Alleged Diverted NSITF Funds, Others

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to refund allegedly diverted workers’ funds from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and immediately constitute the Governing Board of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

In a communiqué signed by NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, issued after the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of Congress in Abuja and made available to newsmen on Thursday, the NLC warned that failure to meet these demands would trigger a nationwide strike.

The CWC, after reviewing pressing issues affecting Nigerian workers, the trade union movement, and the state of the nation, accused the government of neglecting workers’ welfare and undermining pension administration, insisting that the alleged diversion of funds must be addressed without delay.

The communique partly reads: “Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). The CWC expressed outrage at the ongoing assault on workers’ social protection rights through the Federal Government’s diversion of 40% of workers’ contributions to the national coffers as revenue in flagrant violation of the statutes establishing the NSITF.

“Equally condemnable is the new Administration’s false claim of ownership of the NLC National Headquarters, a property owned by Nigerian workers, resort to Cyber and media-bullying of the trade unions and leadership, coupled with covert moves to amend the NSITF Act in a manner that would disenfranchise workers and givethe government full control over the funds.

“The CWC warns that these actions represent a direct attack on workers’ rights, hard-earned resources, and the principle of tripartite governance enshrined in international labour standards.

“The Congress affirms that the NSITF belongs to the Nigerian working class and will mobilise all legitimate means to ensure workers’ interests are protected.

“National Pension Commission (PENCOM). The CWC noted with grave concern the non-constitution of the Governing Board of the National Pension Commission, in contravention of the PENCOM Act and other statutes.

This unlawful vacuum has allowed the government to solely superintend over the pension funds contributed by workers and employers, stripping away the statutory tripartite oversight and increasing the risk of mismanagement and political interference.

“The CWC reiterates that pension funds are deferred wages, not state revenue, and demands the immediate constitution of the Board in full compliance with the law.

“The CWC resolved to: Enforce strict compliance with the NLC Constitution in all State Councils, with zero tolerance for indiscipline. Ratify the dissolution of the State Administrative Council of NLC in Edo state and the setting up of a Caretaker Committee.

“Mobilise workers across the country to defend workers’ contributions in the NSITF and pension funds from government expropriation. Demand the immediate constitution of the PENCOM Governing Board in line with the law.

“To this end, the CWC-in-session hereby directs: @) The NSITF must account for and return all diverted funds within seven (7) working days from today. b) The PENCOM Board must be properly constituted in full compliance with the law within seven (7) working days from today.

“The Pension Commission to submit to the NLC a full status report of the funds within this same period. d) If at the end of these seven (7) working days, nothing is done, NLC will no longer guarantee Industrial peace in the Sector.”

The NLC also announced the dissolution of its Edo State leadership, citing undisclosed reasons.

” Edo State Council Leadership Crisis The CWC reviewed the situation in the Edo State Council and ratified the decision to dissolve the State Administrative Council over acts of unethical behaviour, antiunion conduct, and violations of the NLC Constitution.

“The meeting approved the constitution of a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Council until fresh elections are conducted. The CWC reaffirmed that discipline, internal democracy, and accountability remain non-negotiable pillars of the labour movement.”

After reviewing the deepening economic crisis in the country which it stated was marked by “runaway inflation, joblessness, hunger, insecurity, and the collapse of public services, all aggravated by anti-people neoliberal policies,” Congress warned that “unless Nigeria adopts a people-centred development path anchored on public ownership of strategic sectors, living wages, industrial revival, and social protection, the majority of citizens will remain trapped in poverty while the ruling elite continues in opulence.”