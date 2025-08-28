NLC Installs Factional Caretaker C’ttee In Edo

Despite resistance from the Edo State House of Assembly and a last-minute change of venue, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday inaugurated Professor Monday Igbafen as the new Caretaker Committee Chairman to oversee its affairs in the state.

The faction is backed by NLC National President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, while the Edo State government supports another faction led by Comrade Bernard Joman Egwakhide.

The swearing-in of the Comrade Odion Olaye-led outgoing faction was initially slated to hold at the Adams Oshiomhole Labour House in Benin City. However, the venue was locked and heavily secured, apparently to prevent the event from taking place.

This development came just two days after the Edo State House of Assembly passed a resolution urging the NLC to suspend the inauguration and instead recognize Egwakhide as the rightful leader of the union in the state.

Undeterred, the NLC delegation from the national secretariat, led by Comrade Oluwole Adeleye Sunday, proceeded with its plans. The group first moved the event to the ASUU Secretariat on the Ugbowo campus of the University of Benin (UNIBEN). However, after the location was reportedly compromised, the team quickly relocated once again. The inauguration was eventually conducted at an undisclosed venue under tight security.

Speaking during the ceremony, Comrade Oluwole tasked the newly constituted committee with restoring unity in the state chapter.

“You are to resolve all contending issues and work towards electing new executives,” he charged.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Igbafen pledged to mend divisions within the Edo NLC, assuring stakeholders of a renewed focus on solidarity and internal cohesion.

Meanwhile, security was heightened across key locations in Benin City. The Edo NLC secretariat, also known as the Adams Oshiomhole Labour House, was sealed off by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, with an armoured personnel carrier stationed at the site. The main gate of UNIBEN was also beefed up with police personnel, while suspected thugs were reportedly spotted loitering near the Labour House.

Sources told New Telegraph that NLC leaders had initially gathered at the UNIBEN ASUU Secretariat but called off the ceremony there after receiving a security report.

Some union leaders from neighbouring states who had travelled to Benin for the inauguration expressed frustration over their inability to access the secretariat.

Comrade Augustine Igben of the Maritime Workers Union condemned the security clampdown:

“I felt embarrassed about the whole thing. How can the police barricade the Labour House when there is no war? It is a labour issue. They should allow labour to settle the issues themselves,” he said.