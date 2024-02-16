NLC: If Naira Depreciates Further, N1m Will Be Too Small As Minimum Wage

…mulls annual review of minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday warned that at the rate at which the Naira was depreciating, N1 million may be too small for workers as their minimum wage.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who was responding to questions on the amount proposed by the labour union as a new wage at the ongoing minimum wage negotiation, however, insisted no public pronouncement has been made by the union.

He said: “We have not briefed anybody on the minimum wage, the stories online will be independent stories.”

However, Ajaero went ahead to chide the federal government over its comments on being unable to pay such an amount to workers in the country as the new minimum wage.

“The issue of 1 million you are hearing was in response to questions raised and it is a continuous one.

“If the Naira continues to depreciate 1 million naira will be a child’s play to the minimum wage. As of today, we are talking about 1500/ 1600 so if it continues that way, 1 million naira will be too small for the worker. Does that not make sense?

“Why are we scared when we say pay a worker 1 million when those at the National Assembly are collecting 15/16, 30 million so why are we so discriminatory if you hear 1 million for a worker?

“If somebody can collect 15/16 million for a job not even commensurate to the job that the worker is doing, why can’t a worker get 1 million in a situation whereby you need a bag full of Naira to get a handful of goods? So let nobody be scared about that. Unless it is checked, the demand will have no end.”

Speaking further, Ajaero hinted at the need for minimum wage reviews to be carried out annually, to ensure the salary of workers reflects current realities per time.

“The minimum wage; we are going to insist for the review to be annual or else if you collect any money and the value of the currency is changing per hour, it will not make any sense and it will be illogical to retain that amount for the next four or five years. So these are dynamics of the negotiation.”

On various opinions trailing the minimum wage negotiations, Ajaero noted that the government was surrounded by sadists who feast on the sufferings of the populace