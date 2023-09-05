NLC, HOS Clash Over Strike In Ondo

The officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and some workers in the services of the Ondo State government have clashed over the enforcement of the strike action called by the labour union over the removal of subsidies from oil products.

Most of the workers had complied with the directives of the NLC on the two-day warning strike against the continued economic hardship, grounding government activities in the state.

However, the officials of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) directed workers from grade level seven and above to continue with their official duties without fear of molestation.

The leadership of the NLC who monitored the compliance chased out some workers who refused to comply with NLC directives following the counter-directives from the state HoS, Mr. Kayode Ogundele and TUC.

While some others kicked against the enforcement, others complied leading to a clash between the leadership of NLC and the workers.

Some workers were adamant and vowed not to leave their offices until the union ordered the closure of all offices and threatened to sanction any erring workers and members of the union who failed to comply with the NLC directives on the warning strike.

Ogundele who was on routine inspection to MDAs in Akure, had said the workers in the state are not part of the ongoing two-day warning strike declared by the NLC in Abuja, saying the state NLC was yet to inform the state government of its intention to go on strike.

Ogundele said that based on this position, no worker in the state has any reason to absent himself from work under any guise or ease such worker would be seen to have been absent without official permission with corresponding implication in line with extant rule in the state Public Service.

“Workers understood that TUC had declared that they are not part of the strike and I am happy to note that in Ondo State, NLC has not in any way communicated to us that they are on strike that was declared by NLC”

While stressing that the workers in the state have no reason to embark on any strike, Ogundele emphasised that the government had continually engaged the organised labour in dialogue and resolved issues as they arose.

He said the recently approved hundred per cent hazard allowance for health workers, distinguished the state as one of the first states in the federation to implement it.

The leadership of the NLC however said the Head of Service, was trying to cause an industrial crisis in the state with his viral video.

The NLC in an official bulletin said “We wish to direct our members and workers in the state to remain at home as directed by the NLC. Congress will put Mr. Ogundele in the appropriate position at the right time.

“Labour unions under NLC shall take on the HoS and call on the Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the SA on Union matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye to call Mr Ogundele to order before he truncates the existing labour harmony in the state.

“We maintain that the reason for the strike is justified considering the hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal. The HoS should not cause avoidable industrial unrest in Ondo State. We wish Mr Ogundele is called to order immediately”

The Chairman of NLC, Mr Victor Amoko, while speaking on the sit-at-home exercise, frowned at the position of HOS on the strike

Amoko said, “The stay-at-home action was directed by the NLC across the nation, it is not about Ondo State alone, it is about the workers across the country and the populace.

“The strike is about the hardship we are facing in the country concerning the oil subsidy removal and nothing has been done to soften the effect of the removal on the populace and the workers, so we are giving two days warning strike before the indefinite strike.

“Our members comply with the direction, it is only that there is a little confusion in some areas where the Head of Service asked them to come back and even threatened them that he would not pay them salary if they don’t come or report to their duty posts

“They have even started writing names which are uncalled for to us, it is annoying because this action is not only in Ondo State alone but across the country.

“The National body of the NLC has given directives to all affiliated unions to do the needful and I believe that the affiliated members informed their members to commence that warning strike two days ago, asking them to come back because you pay their salary is uncalled for”