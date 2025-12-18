NLC Demands Action On Worsening Insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Enugu State chapter, yesterday protested against the worsening insecurity in the country.

The protests grounded activities in the Enugu metropolis for hours as the protesters marched through the streets. Enugu NLC Chairman Fabian Nwigbo expressed deep concern over the pervasive threat to life and property nationwide.

The placard-carrying protesters chanted slogans such as “another challenge! Another challenge!!”. Some of their placards read: “Nigeria is bleeding,” “End terrorism, banditry and kidnapping now,” “End insecurity now,” and “Poverty fuels insecurity—create jobs, support local industries.”

Nwigbo said:“Nobody is safe anymore in the country, not even the security personnel.” He lamented that insecurity affects all sectors, such as students, teachers, workers, farmers, travellers, and even political figures, highlighting the country’s alarming state of chaos.

He emphasized that the primary responsibility of the government is to ensure the security of its citizens and their property. The chairman said: “The country is bleeding.”

Nwigbo condemned a recent incident where a security chief in the North withdrew his team from guarding a school, only for the school to be subsequently attacked and children abducted, questioning the rationale behind such a decision.