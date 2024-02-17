NLC Declares Two-Day National Protest Over Hardship, Unimplemented Pacts

…directs members to mobilise for protest, indefinite strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has directed its members and affiliate unions to begin mobilisation for a two-day national protest which could hold on February 28th and 29th, should the Federal Government fail to implement all agreements signed with the union on October 2nd 2023, at the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum earlier issued.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who read the communique reached at the end of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, asked its members to be on the alert for an indefinite strike which would commence seven days after the nationwide protest if government fails to meet its demands.

Ajaero who noted that Labour was no longer interested in empty talks from government but actions, urged government to immediately implement the agreement and restore faith in the democratic process as Nigerians were struggling to survive.

While noting that the current hardship, suffering and struggle for survival began after the president’s announcement on withdrawal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) during his inaugural speech, the NEC in session maintained that government must implement the signed agreements aimed at ameliorating the adverse effect of its “ill-conceived and ill-implemented policies have foisted on Nigerians.

The Communique partly reads: “The NEC-in-session considered the unfortunate state of our nation; the huge suffering pervading the nation, the general crisis of living, the outrage expressed by the majority, and the increased attendant fears of the continued consequences of these Policies and the persistent refusal of the Government to implement the tenets of the October Agreement.

“It also took notice of the decision of the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the both Congresses of the NLC and TUC to demand that the Agreement be implemented.

“To this end, NEC unanimously noted its deep disappointment and condemned the actions of the federal government in refusing to implement the agreements and reached the following decisions: “That it reaffirms the 14-day notice issued the Federal Government within which to implement the Agreement and address the mounting crisis of survival in Nigeria.

“That the Notice expires on the Midnight of Thursday, the 22nd of February, 2024. If on expiration, Congress is not satisfied with the level of Government’s compliance with the conditions of the Notice, it will be at liberty to take action that will compel government to implement the agreement.

“Declares a 2-day National Protest on 27th and 28th of February to demonstrate outrage on the mounting hardship and insecurity around the nation.

“If demands are not met after the nationwide protests to issue a Seven-Day notice that will expire on the 2nd day of March, 2024 to the Federal Government after which an indefinite nationwide strike will ensue.

“That Nigerian workers and people are not interested in empty talk now but action so, calls on all of affiliates, state Councils and Civil Society Allies to start mobilizing across the nation for effective action as the deadline approaches.