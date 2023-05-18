New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
NLC Debunks Alleged Plans To ‘Shut Down Nigeria’ Over Electoral Justice

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described as false, news making the rounds that the Labour and Civil Society Front (LCSF), a platform founded on the already existing understanding between trade unions and Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, was mobilising to shut down the country if electoral justice was not delivered by May 29.

A statement signed by president of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero yesterday in Abuja, said the publication was an act of mischief orchestrated to drag the NLC and the trade union movement into “warped contrivance for purposes best known to their minds. Such a statement was unknown to us and we can neither be associated with it nor partake of whatever its intentions are.”

He further stated: “It is therefore important that we alert the public that we have not concluded any plans anywhere to mobilise any of our affiliates and constituents including the masses neither in Nigeria nor without for the purposes of embarking on any action after May 29 within the context outlined by the false statement.

“We dissociate ourselves from its intents and mission and are dauntless to say that such publication is not from the LCSF.

“The Conveners of the Labour and Civil Society Front remain Comrade Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Senator Shehu Sani and Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and any publication that does not have their imprimatur is false and can only be the handiwork of fifth columnists trying to use the organisation to mislead the public and create tension in the country.”

