NLC: Dangote’s Intervention Significantly Crashed Escalated Prices Of Fuel

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reechoed the intervention of Alhaji Aliko Dangote in the petroleum sector in the wake of subsidy removal that led to astronomical price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Speaking after a tour of Dangote Refinery and the fertiliser plant, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State Council, Comrade Funmi Sessi, said the union acknowledged that following the Federal Government’s removal of petrol subsidies, Nigerians experienced an unprecedented surge in the cost of PMS. She, however, said the entrance of Dangote Petroleum Refinery into the market helped to stabilise prices.

“It wasn’t until Dangote came into the picture that we started seeing some relief. His intervention significantly crashed the escalated prices of PMS and other refined products. That’s a clear demonstration of private sector leadership,” she stated. Describing the entrance of the rerinery as a transformative national asset, she called it a vital step in bridging Nigeria’s fuel supply gap, boosting employment, and restoring public confidence in the country’s industrial capacity.

She praised the massive scale and strategic significance of the Dangote Group’s investments, stating that the projects were delivering tangible benefits to the Nigerian people. According to her, “today, we have seen the massive Dangote Refinery project, as well as the fertiliser plant. We have also observed some of Dangote’s other investments in this axis. It is truly enormous and highly impressive.

“I believe what we have seen is a clear effort to bridge the gap in the availability of essential products in the country and to create job opportunities for Nigerians and others as well as industrialise the country. The NLC made a direct appeal to the FG to prioritise the sale of crude oil to the Dangote Refinery in naira.

The union argued that forcing the company to import crude or purchase locally in dollars undermines the promise of lower fuel prices for ordinary Nigerians. She said: “This country has crude oil in abundance. So why is Dangote still being made to import crude or pay for it in hard currency? “If the government is truly committed to reducing fuel prices and supporting local refining, it must sell crude oil to Dangote in naira.”

The union stressed that sourcing crude locally in local currency would significantly lower operational costs and, by extension, lead to a more sustainable reduction in fuel prices. “With a daily capacity of 650,000 barrels, this refinery can serve Nigeria and even the West African subregion. We also seen big ships taking fertilisers to other countries. The government must maximise,” she added.

She lauded Dangote for achieving a fully functional, world-class refinery capable of meeting both domestic and regional demands for refined petroleum products. On his part, Vice President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin, said the planned deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks to support the distribution of refined petroleum products across Nigeria is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of domestic refining and the resulting reduction in fuel prices are fully passed on to Nigerian consumers.

Edwin stated that the introduction of the CNG-powered fleet is a strategic step to reduce logistics costs in fuel distribution — a major factor in the final pump price. He said: “The deployment of these 4,000 CNG-powered trucks will help us pass down the benefits of domestic refining and the reduction in product prices to consumers. The aim is to support logistics and make distribution more efficient, not to displace any existing players in the sector.”