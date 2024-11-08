NLC Condemns Use Of Military To Evict NUPENG From Oil Rig

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has decried the deployment of troops to chase away members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) from an oil rig.

In a statement signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero on Friday, the Congress expressed unequivocal solidarity with the union over the incident, describing the dislodgement of members union from their work site on the Oritsetimeyin oil rig as very disturbing.

“This disturbing action, reportedly orchestrated by certain corporate interests, is a direct affront to the principles of democracy and industrial relations, which demand respect for workers’ rights and the sanctity of negotiated agreements.

“The use of the army in Oritseyemi oil rig is an abuse of the instruments of state security as it runs counter to the dictates of unfettered workplaces free from all forms of coercion. It should be noted that we cannot accept the militarisation of our workplaces.

“It is counter-productive and very capable of contaminating the nation’s workplaces which may lead to further crippling and undermining an already troubled Economy,” it said.

According to NLC, the NUPENG workers had complained they were subjected to unlawful eviction due to their rightful demand for the implementation of agreements reached and signed with their employers.

It noted that the agreement, which included severance benefits for workers, was established through multiple mediatory meetings convened by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in the presence of the Department of State Services (DSS).

“It is therefore alarming that Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine Services, and their labour contractors have chosen to ignore these legally binding agreements and instead opt for intimidation and coercion through the use of armed forces,” it added.

The NLC called on the Nigerian Military, the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the federal government to urgently intervene to prevent further harassment and displacement of NUPENG members.

