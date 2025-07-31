NLC Condemns State Interference In Trade Union Activities

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly condemned what it described as persistent and unlawful interference by government and security agencies in the affairs of trade unions, especially regarding union funds and internal disputes.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, voiced the condemnation in Abuja while receiving the newly elected executives of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU). He decried the trend as “unheard of” in other parts of the world and warned that such interference undermines the autonomy and principles that guide trade unions globally.

Ajaero disclosed that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is closely monitoring the Nigerian government’s intrusion into union activities. According to him, trade unions are independent organisations, governed by their own internal rules and frameworks in accordance with ILO conventions which expressly prohibit government interference in their formation, administration, and activities.

Citing a recent incident involving security agencies during an internal dispute within RATTAWU, Ajaero criticised the state’s actions, saying the intervention extended beyond law and decency. He further condemned government meddling in the administration of workers’ funds under the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

“Trade union organisations are independent. They have their own rules and processes. The way security agencies now intrude into union activities is condemnable. It’s unheard of,” Ajaero stated. “You don’t see security agencies interpreting union constitutions or summoning union members on the day of their elections. If there are disputes, the appropriate bodies like the National Industrial Court (NIC) or the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) should be approached not the police or DSS.”

He described the increasing interference as alarming and urged the authorities to refrain from further disruptions, especially in labour fund management and internal union matters.

Ajaero also took a swipe at some union members who, for selfish reasons, now invite security agents to disrupt union proceedings.

“For members who write to invite them, what’s your motive? If you know you’re going to lose an election, step aside or campaign harder—not sabotage the process,” he said.

The NLC President urged the new RATTAWU leadership to intensify efforts at unionising private broadcast stations and theatre professionals across the country, noting that thousands of such workers remain unorganised.

“The number of private radio and TV stations in this country is unimaginable, across all 36 states and the FCT. Unionise them. A union that stops organising ceases to exist. You can’t rely solely on FRCN and NTA. There’s a wide pool of media and arts professionals out there—you must tap into it.”

He encouraged the new RATTAWU President to safeguard the confidence reposed in him by his predecessor and pledged the NLC’s support for the union’s vision of establishing its own radio and television station.

Earlier, the newly elected President of RATTAWU, Prince Emeka Kalu, sought the NLC’s backing in pushing for a special media salary structure that acknowledges the sacrifices and workload of media professionals.

“These image-makers, the torchbearers for others, should not live in darkness themselves,” Kalu said. “We work through weekends, public holidays, and even during crises. Yet, there’s no special salary structure for us. We will pursue this demand vigorously and hope for your support.”

Kalu, a broadcaster with Anambra Broadcasting Service, also assured members that rebates would be systematically restored on a monthly basis. He called on state chapters to ensure consistent remittance to the union’s national leadership to enable sustainable progress.