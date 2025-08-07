NLC Condemns Sowore’s Frequent Arrests, Demands Unconditional Release

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly condemned the repeated arrest and detention of Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore, urging the government to respect the rule of law and citizens’ rights.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a statement issued on Thursday, decried the government’s actions, warning that such conduct was tarnishing Nigeria’s image both locally and internationally.

“We strongly condemn the frequent arrest and prolonged detention of Sowore, a renowned civil rights activist. It is even more unacceptable if he was injured during the course of his arrest, as alleged,” Ajaero stated.

He argued that if Sowore had violated the law or offended anyone in government, the appropriate response should be legal redress—not harassment.

“How many times has Sowore been arrested this year alone? If anyone feels aggrieved by his actions, let them approach the courts. Resorting to constant harassment is a violation of his rights,” he said.

The NLC President reminded the government that freedom of speech and association are inalienable rights enshrined in Nigeria’s Constitution, and must be respected.

Ajaero warned that the silence of the government in the face of such repression amounts to complicity, cautioning that no one is safe in a country where the state acts with impunity.

“If the state can arbitrarily detain Sowore today, no journalist, no trade unionist, no activist, and no ordinary citizen is safe tomorrow. We cannot allow Nigeria to slide back into the dark days of dictatorship, where fear replaces freedom and dissent is met with brute force,” he warned.

He added that such behavior projects the government as being above the law, further eroding public trust and international credibility.

“We are duty-bound to not only alert the nation to the dangers of disregarding citizens’ rights but also to highlight the consequences of such breaches. Government, like every citizen, must be law-abiding, not only when convenient, but at all times,” he said.

Describing Sowore as a “moral compass” for civic engagement and democratic accountability, Ajaero emphasized the need for his fair treatment.

“Accordingly, we demand the immediate and unconditional release of Omoyele Sowore; an end to the harassment and intimidation of activists and dissenting voices; and full adherence to the rule of law and constitutional guarantees of free speech and assembly,” he declared.

The NLC reaffirmed its solidarity with all victims of state repression and reiterated its commitment to defending the rights of the working class and the oppressed.

“Nigeria must not become a police state. Strengthening justice and democracy benefits us all,” Ajaero concluded.