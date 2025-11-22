NLC Commission Plans Charity Converts For Displaced Persons

The Political Commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is planning to host charity concerts for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

Tagged WENFOY, an acronym for “We’ve Not Forgotten You,” according to Prince Tony Akeni, interim National Publicity Secretary of the NLC, the concerts will attract performances from notable musicians, sportsmen and women, celebrities and influential political voices, to raise funds for displaced persons in various IDPs camps across the country.

Akeni likened the concerts to the 1985 USA for Africa charity concerts, “We Are the World,” staged by US music icons, which raised aid to support famine-ravaged Ethiopians.

“WENFOY is designed to draw global attention and raise institutionally and transparently managed funds for the dire traumas and existential plights of Nigeria’s 8.18million internally displaced persons presently living outside their homelands because of killings by religious extremists and land-grabbing pogroms by ethnic non-state actors,” Akeni said in the statement.

He stated that the NLC is concerned with the safety of Nigerian workers and their families in the frontline states of insurgency and banditry crises across Northern Nigeria, the Middle Belt states and other parts of the country.

“The WENFOY project shall be one of several special vehicles to express its vision for economically prosperous and socially safe workers in every part of Nigeria,” he disclosed.

Akeni stated that there would be board of trustees (BoT), to be composed of eminent and trusted Nigerians, who would manage the funds to be raised through the WENFOY project, into providing basic needs, such as secondary education for school age children in IDP camps, medical support, hands-on livelihood skills, low-cost container homes and other existential necessities to the victims and survivors of traumatic pogroms.

“The WENFOY project is conceived to specifically support the Federal Government of Nigeria in four core fronts,” he said, which will include

credible headcount of internally displaced persons throughout the country.