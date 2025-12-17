NLC Calls On FG To Strengthen Security Efforts To Combat Insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to strengthen its efforts, provide adequate support, modern equipment, and welfare for security personnel and adopt effective strategies to combat insecurity across the country.

The National President, Senior Staff of Nigeria University, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, who read the speech of the NLC President, made the call in Yola on Wednesday during the ongoing nationwide protest against insecurity in Nigeria.

Speaking shortly after the protest that commenced from the Labour House to the Government House gate, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim noted is aimed at reminding the Federal Government of their constitutional responsibility of protecting the citizens and property.

According to him, the Federal Government should, as a matter of necessity, arrest and prosecute without further delay all those alleged to have sponsored terrorists financially or otherwise so as to reduce or stop these unwanted killings.

He said “the protest is a collective cry of anguish and a patriotic for the Federal Government’s immediate action against the worsening and deplorable state of insecurity in the country “.

“As the umbrella body of the Nigerian workers, the NLC considers the protection of lives and property of the citizens a fundamental to productivity, economic stability, as well as social progress”, he maintained.

He lamented that “a nation that cannot sustain development or secure a dignified and prosperous future for its workforce “.

Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim noted that “upon the hard economic situation, workers are kidnapped, students are being abducted, and nobody is free to go out and come back freely”, due to different types of insecurity.

He further expressed displeasure that “the protest is all about cocientualizing the government’s attention and letting them know that Nigerian workers are most vulnerable and they are exposed to insecurity, which they are not happy with in all ramifications”.