The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to urgently and thoroughly review the entire power sector.

The NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, made this appeal at the National Union of Electricity Employees’ (NUEE) annual conference of women and youth in Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that in 2013, former President Goodluck Jonathan privatised the power sector, handing it over to six Generation Companies (GenCos) and 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos).

Calling for government intervention, the NLC President decried that even after a decade of the much-celebrated privatisation of the power sector, electricity generation remained comically stagnant at between 4,000 and 5,000 Megawatts; the same level as the pre-privatisation era.

According to him, the power sector privatisation was a “Grand deception.”

He said, “We once again sound the alarm on the deplorable state of the nation’s electricity sector. We declare that the failed privatisation experiment has plunged Nigerian workers, women, youth, and industries into deeper energy poverty as the national grid continues to collapse while DISCOs persistently reject Loads from the Transmission Company.

“Instead of progress, we witness regression. Instead of light, we have darkness. The national grid collapses with the frequency of a faulty generator, sometimes plunging the entire nation into a blackout. This is not the ‘turnaround’ we were promised; this is a well-orchestrated robbery of the Nigerian people.”

The NLC President described the exercise as a fraudulent transfer of public wealth into the hands of a few speculators who lacked both the technical expertise and the financial backbone to manage the nation’s electricity assets.

“The so-called investors did not buy these companies with their own money. No foreign exchange was brought in, though the companies were touted to have come from outside our shores.

“They borrowed heavily from Nigerian banks, draining domestic credit and contributing to the depreciation of our Naira. They acquired the DISCOs and GENCOs on a shoestring budget and now expect Nigerian workers to pay for their loans through outrageous electricity tariffs,” he said.