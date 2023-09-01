NLC Begins Warning Strike Tuesday, Wednesday

…to commence indefinite strike within next 14 working days

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its 52 affiliate unions across the country have declared a two-day warning strike scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 5th and Wednesday 6th of September 2023 respectively, over the failure of the Federal Government to put essential infrastructures in place to address the excruciating hardship Nigerians were passing through as a result of the removal of subsidy.

The warning strike is in preparation for an indefinite strike which Congress has warned would commence within the next 14 working days if the government fails to undertake measures to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who addressed newsmen at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Friday in Abuja, also noted that Congress would shut down the operations of Peace Airline and other airlines against workers’ unionization, and also cripple activities in Imo State over abuse of workers rights.

He said: “NEC-In-Session consequently resolved to embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today Until steps are taken by the Government to address the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment being experienced around the country.

“To commence a 2-day nationwide warning strike on Tuesday & Wednesday the 5th & 6th of September, 2023 to demonstrate our readiness for the indefinite strike later in the month and to also demand that the State vacates the illegally occupied National Headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“To embark on a mass protest and rally in Imo State within this month of September 2023 in preparation for a major shutdown of the state to compel the state government to stop the abuse and violation of the rights and privileges of workers and trade unions in the state.”

Details later…