New Telegraph

September 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NLC Backs Oborevwori’s…

NLC Backs Oborevwori’s War Against Age Fraud In Civil Service

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday pledged its support for Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s staff screening to remove fraudulent civil servants from the government payroll.

The exercise is partly targeted at age cheats and workers on prolonged leave of absence. The NLC Chairman Goodluck Oforbruku expressed the union’s concerns after the screening committee discovered that some workers had stayed beyond the statutory 60 years retirement age.

At a meeting with organised labour in Asaba, Civil Service Commission Chairman Roseline Amioku said some workers lied about their age to defraud the state.

The screening committee chairman said: “Beyond understanding the truth that some civil servants lied about their age, I urge the leadership of NLC to continue on the path of openness.

“The NLC should sensitize its members on the need to play by the rules and eschew the tendency to alter their age and years of service fraudulently.” Oforbruku declared the NLC’s support for the exercise.

He said: “With the explanations, the NLC now has a fuller understanding of the issue. The NLC will no longer destabilize the work of the committee.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nigeria Loses $10bn Annually To Post-harvest Losses –Kyari
Read Next

Maraji Welcomes Third Child With Husband