‘NLC, AUPCTRE’s Claims On ITF Senior Staff Unlawful, Misleading

Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and government-owned companies (SSASCGOC) has rejected NLC and AUPCTRE’s claims on unionisation and check-off dues for senior officers of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), saying it is unlawful, misleading and without legal basis.

Acting General Secretary of SSASCGOC, Mr Akin Okudero, stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Okudero expressed concern over the persistent and illegal labour practices being promoted by NLC on behalf of AUPCTRE (Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees). He stated that the matter of union jurisdiction within ITF had been settled by the National Industrial Court and affirmed by the Court of Appeal in July 2023.

“SSASCGOC views with grave concern the disturbing, incessant and unlawful labour practices be- ing promoted by the Nigeria La- bour Congress. “This is on behalf of its affiliate unions and, in this instance, the current issue in the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) by AUPCTRE,” he said.

According to him, the Court of Appeal judgment of 2023 clearly delineates the jurisdiction of the two unions, affirming SSASCGOC as the exclusive union for officers on Grade Level 07 and above in statutory corporations and governmentowned companies.

Okudero further stated that the judgment also restricted AUPCTRE to junior staff on Grade Level 06 and below. He said: “It is a trite law that SSASCGOC operations are legally based on its registration as an association under the Trade Union Act of Nigeria.

“The Trade Union Act, CAP T. 14 of 2004, Third Schedule, PART B, Section 34(3) aptly prescribes AUPCTRE’s scope, while, PART C of the Act spells out SSASCGOC’s scope, together with the Association’s Constitution and Bye-Law, which define the workers the two unions can organise”.

Okudero added that several court judgments had also consistently affirmed SSASCGOC as the appropriate union for senior staff in statutory corporations.