NLC Asks FG To Stand Down New Fuel Price Regime, Allow Free Dialogue

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) card on the Federal Government to Instruct the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), to with immediate effect withdraw the new pricing template for fuel, to allow for free social dialogue on how best to address the issues revolving around fuel subsidy in the interest of the people.

In a statement signed by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero on Wednesday in Abuja said the Congress had expressed worry that the new price regime as announced by the NNPC whilst engagements were ongoing with critical stakeholders on the same issue, was an ambush to frustrate the process of social dialogue.

He said: “We are worried that the Government through the NNPC despite the ongoing meeting of Stakeholders in the oil and Gas sector to manage the unilateral but unfortunate announcement by the President to withdraw subsidy on petroleum products, went ahead this morning to announce a new regime of prices under a new pricing template.

“This is an ambush and runs against the spirit and principles of Social Dialogue which remains the best platform available for the resolution of all the issues arising out of the petroleum Downstream sector.

“The government cannot in one breath be talking about deregulation and at the same time fixing the prices of Petroleum products.

“This negates the spirit of allowing the operation of the free market unless the government has as usual usurped, captured or become a Market force.

“It is therefore unacceptable and we seriously condemn it. Good faith negotiation is key to reaching an agreement. What the government has done is like holding a gun to the head of the Nigerian people and bringing undue pressure on the leaders thus undermining the dialogue.

“We call on the federal government to immediately instruct the NNPC to withdraw this vexatious Pricing template to allow free flow of discussions by the parties. Nigerians would not accept any manipulations of any kind from any of the parties, especially from the representatives of the Government.

“Our commitment to this process is buoyed by the fact that all the parties would be committed to ensuring that it is carried out within the ambits of liberty without undue pressure.

“The release of that Template may not allow us to continue if nothing is done to withdraw it so that the dialogue can continue unhindered. It is clear that Government is actually trying to scuttle the process.

“As it stands, the federal government has become fixated on their chosen course of action. Would this help this dialogue? It clearly will not.

“There must be flexibility to allow concessions and reasonable accommodation that will produce the best result for the Nigerian people. This is what we all seek at this time.”