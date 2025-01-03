NLC Advises FG To Prioritise Social Dialogue In 2025

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to prioritise social dialogue in 2025. The NLC president, Mr Joe Ajaero, made the call in a New Year message released in Abuja.

His message was entitled: ” In 2025, Hope is our Collective Resolve.” Ajaero urged the Federal Government to prioritise industrial peace by taking social dialogue seriously and respecting agreements with trade unions.

He described trade unions as pan-people organisations and committed partner in progress for the development of the country.

Ajaero also called on government at all levels to ensure that governance translated into real benefits for the people. He said that the welfare of the citizens remained the primary justification for the existence of any government.

“To create a thriving, democratic nation, we need a system built on the tenets of social dialogue, allowing critical stakeholders to participate actively in nation-building.

“Such inclusiveness will foster deeper ownership of government policies, ensuring stability and sustainability,” he said.

The NLC president insisted that government at all levels must comply with the provisions of the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act. According to him, the country will become more productive when the incomes of workers are able to meet their basic needs.

“In this, we believe there ought to be unanimity between us and government at various levels. “We look forward to fruitful engagement on this with our social partners as we move into 2025.”

Share

Please follow and like us: